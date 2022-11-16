Fylde's Wetherspoons pubs flush with success after clinching awards for top toilets

The Railway Hotel in Station Road, Lytham is flush with success after being awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022, while The Trawl Boat Inn in Wood Street St Annes has been given a platinum rating.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

The Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Railway Hotel at Lytham.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Rebecca White, manager of the Railway Hotel, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trawl Boat Inn at St Annes.

The Awards were introduced in 1987 and are owned and run independently with any type of premises with ‘away from home’ toilets permitted to enter. Details here.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs deserve their awards."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toilets at the Railway Hotel impressed the judges.

Inside the ladies' toilets at The Railway Hotel.

Another view inside the toilets at The Railway Hotel.

The ladies toilets at The Trawl Boat, St Annes

Advertisement Hide Ad