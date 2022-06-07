A key highlight was the lighting of the National Jubilee Beacon at Fairhaven.

Crowds enjoyed a feast of entertainment and Fylde mayor Ben Aitken, and deputy mayor Alan Clayton, along with mayoress Bernadette Nolan and deputy mayoress Mrs Helen Ementon, were among the local luminaries in attendance for the once in a lifetime celebration as Fylde’s beacon blazed with countless others across the country for the momentous occasion.

The St Annes Jubilee carnival brought four days of festivities as it combined the commemoration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee with the 100th anniversary of the carnival.

The Fylde mayoral party at the lighting of the beacon at Fairhaven Lake

The carnival, featuring live music and family fun day in Ashton Gardens along with the traditional Saturday morning parade through the town’s streets, was brought forward from its usual July date specially to follow directly on from the Thursday and Friday celebration organised by St Annes Town Council.

The village of Warton welcomed its Right Royal Carnival to Bridges Playing Fields with a parade, fun and games, and live performances from numerous talented artists, while elsewhere in Fylde, merrymakers held numerous street parties as neighbourhoods came together to make the most of the special weekend.

The star-studded ‘Reet Royal Do’ at Lytham Hall, featuring Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle, and the Platinum Jubilee Picnic at Fairhaven Lake both went off without a hitch, rounding off a delightful weekend of fun and festivals in honour of Her Majesty.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “It has been humbling to see the people of Fylde put on such an exemplary show of togetherness and celebration on this most special of occasions.