Defibrillators use electrical pulses to counteract the cardiac arrythmias leading to full cardiac arrest, allowing an operator to potentially save the life of a person experiencing critical irregularities in their heartbeat.

Fylde Council have maintained defibrillators in locations throughout the borough for several years, and it was recently decided on new replacements to ensure their availability in times of urgent need.

Coun Thomas Threlfall, chairman of the council’s Enviromental, Health and Housing Committee, said: “A single life lost for the lack of an accessible defibrillator is one too many.

Coun Thomas Threlfall, chairman of Fylde Council's Environmental, Health and Housing Committee vice-chairman Coun Chris Dixon inspect the new defibrillator in the Town Hall reception area.

"I’m pleased that the Environmental, Health and Housing Committee have been able to make sure these vital pieces of equipment continue to be available.

"We will continue to focus on increasing the number of these life-saving apparatus in strategic locations.”

Town centre locations of defibrillators in Fylde include on the toilet blocks close to St Annes rail station and Kirkham Market Square.

Many more, including in buildings such as schools, have been funded by community efforts, such as the Lytham St Annes Lions swimarathon.

According to the North West Ambulance Service, there are around 3,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year in the North West, but just one in 15 people survive.

Immediate CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival.