Fylde Vintage Team and Farm Show attracts visitors galore

By Tony Durkin
Published 1st Jul 2024, 12:19 BST
Visitors galore flocked to the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show as it featured delights galore for all the family.

The two-day show took place at the Showfield, Salwick Road, Wharles, and included everything from farm machinery to livestock, vintage cars to tractor rides, live bands to a children’s fairground.

Hundreds of vehicles were on show, with a host of other attractions including a sheep show and other livestock, a magic show and a tractor pull, with a tractors and farm machinery auction on Sunday afternoon and even the opportunity to enter your dog in a dog show.

This young visitor had a great time at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show at Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

This young visitor had a great time at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show at Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Full steam ahead at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

Full steam ahead at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
A host of attractions kept visitors to the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show enthralled. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

A host of attractions kept visitors to the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show enthralled. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
There were farm vehicles galore at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

There were farm vehicles galore at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Steaming along at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show at Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

Steaming along at the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show at Kirkham. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Fairground rides proved popular with young visitors to the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show

Fairground rides proved popular with young visitors to the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPhoto: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page