The two-day show took place at the Showfield, Salwick Road, Wharles, and included everything from farm machinery to livestock, vintage cars to tractor rides, live bands to a children’s fairground.

Hundreds of vehicles were on show, with a host of other attractions including a sheep show and other livestock, a magic show and a tractor pull, with a tractors and farm machinery auction on Sunday afternoon and even the opportunity to enter your dog in a dog show.