Fylde Vintage and Farm Show steams in for return

The Fylde Vintage and Farm Show is back after two years away – and organiser David Martin is relishing the prospect of welcoming visitors back to the site just outside Kirkham.

The show takes place at the Showfield, Salwick Road, Wharles, on Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm, with entertainment also on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Hundreds of vehicles will be on show, with a host of other attractions including a sheep show and other livestock, a magic show and a tractor pull, with a tractor also being auctioned off to raise money for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

David Whalley of Freckleton and his Fowler engine at the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show 2019

It will be the 11th time the show has been held, over 12 years, and David said it’s great to be back after the pandemic put paid to the event last year.

“It always goes down well with visitors and we missed them last year,” he said.

“Features which have proved so popular over the years are back and hopefully there is something for everyone. It’s a great arena with plenty of space and we are allowed up to 4,00 people each day. We hope everyone has a great time.”

Full details at www.fyldevintageandfarmshow.co.uk

Paloma and Pippa Smith ride the donkeys at the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show 2019

