Fylde stands ready to give Afghan refugee families a safe haven

Fylde Council has confirmed the borough will welcome five Afghan families, and is looking to partner with a local charity to co-ordinate collections of specific items to help welcome the

families to the area.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said the search is now on for houses of three bedrooms or more which will be available for at least 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Military personnel hand out food, drink, toys, and blankets during Operation Pitting at RAF Brize Norton to arrivals who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Programme

She said: “We’ve all seen the terrible pictures on the news of the situation unfolding in Afghanistan leading to the urgent evacuation of thousands of people by the US and UK military in the

space of a couple of weeks since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

"The recent call from the Government for urgent support has made clear that councils up and down the country must come together to offer shelter, initially to 5,000 refugees in the first

year and a total of 20,000 over five years, under the UK Resettlement Scheme.

"Fylde Council is joining with neighbouring authorities to pledge their support and the search is on for houses of 3 bedrooms or more which are available for at least 12 months.”

If you can offer a property, contact the Refugee Integration Team at: [email protected]

Hundreds of UK troops have returned home from the evacuation mission in Kabul after the UK’s 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan.

It brings to an end Operation Pitting, thought to be the biggest evacuation effort by the UK since the second world war.

The UK has evacuated more than 15,000 people since August 13 following Taliban resurgence in the country and ministers say around 10,000 refugees are currently in hotel quarantine.

Fylde Council says it has received requests from the public asking how to offer direct help to those in urgent need.

Donations of clothing, food or furniture are most in need at the holding hotels in Manchester. You can donate items to the hotels through Care4Calais at www.care4calais.org

Other refugee families across Lancashire are always in need of clothes and food items.

The Jasmine Centre, in Fleetwood, is among the places taking donations. Visit https://volunteercentrebwf.org.uk/syrian-refugee-support/jasmine-centre/

Coun Buckley added: “I’m immensely proud to see the people of Fylde yet again eager to offer their help in terms of time and money for those most in need.

"As a Council we’re committed to ensuring support for the families that Fylde is set to welcome so they can safely settle in the borough and rebuild their lives. We are looking to partner

with a local charity to co-ordinate collections of specific items once we know the needs of the families we are welcoming.”

In the meantime, those who would like to offer additional support, be it cultural workshops, vacant properties, career coaching, language skills, job offers, transportation, legal services,

health services, or befriending, can register their interest through the government website https://www.gov.uk/help-refugees

By leaving your contact information along with details of the support you want to offer, Fylde Council will be able to contact you if and when required during the course of the resettlement

programme.