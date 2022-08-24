Fylde spirit of generosity in helping refugees praised on Ukrainian Independence Day
It’s Ukrainian Independence Day – and the spirit of Fylde residents in supporting refugeees from the war-tirn country has been praised as the date is marked in two distinct ways.
The Ukrainian flag is flyng proudly at Charlie’s Mast on Lytham Green, while Lytham Windmill is lit in blue and yellow as a sign of solidarity with Ukrainians both here and abroad.
As well as the anniversary of the Ukrainian Declaration of Independence, 31 years since establishing the nation’s independence from what was then the Soviet Union in 1991, August 24 is also exactly six months from the start of the Russian invasion.
That caused around 1.7million people, most of them women and children, to flee their homes, leaving their possessions and, in many cases, their menfolk behind as the Ukrainian army – and men able to fight - desperately try to protect their homeland from the invaders.
Throughout the conflict, the British public have continued to support the people of Ukraine wherever they may be, and Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley says local residents have exemplified that spirit, generously opening their homes to those fleeing the war.
Across the borough, 63 sponsors have stepped forward to provide a safe home to a total of 138 Ukrainian guests so far, with a further 35 due to arrive in the coming weeks. LOcal fund-raising has also resulted in vital supplies being shipped out to help those in Ukraine.
Coun Buckley said: “The crisis unfolding daily in Ukraine has touched the hearts of people across the world.
"It is a credit to the character of our residents that even at a time when many are struggling, they have given so much, whether sharing their homes, sending in-demand essentials to the needy, or offering what financial support they could spare.”
Anyone willing to offer a home to people fleeing Ukraine, can become a sponsor as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Details here.
Funding is available for voluntary or community organisations, a registered charities, constituted groups or clubs, or social enterprises to aid community integration of Ukrainian Refugees. Details from Lancashire County Council.