Mr Menzies has written to the Home Secretary urging additional resources be provided for passport staff following reports of lengthy delays in renewals.

He said: “During the pandemic many people have delayed renewing their passports.

“Now people are looking forward to their summer holidays.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies.

“I do not want people to miss out on well-earned breaks because of issues with their passport.”

Mr Menzies made clear the need to address backlogs and to learn from issues in other Government departments.

He said: “There are lessons to be learned from the past two years, where resources have not been in place, particularly in places like the DVLA.

“I have made clear to the Home Secretary the need to get ahead of this issue and to ensure every effort is made to minimise delays.

“Those planning to travel this summer should check their passports now and get their applications in.

“That is the best way to ensure holiday plans stay on track.

The Passport Office is currently advising online renewals will take up to 10 weeks, and insurance companies are backing the advice to check and apply in plenty of time.

Graham Ward-Lush, head of travel at Co-op Insurance, says: “Many of us won’t have had a proper summer holiday since 2019 and we know that millions of Brits all over the country are eagerly anticipating this year’s getaway, particularly as most travel restrictions have now been lifted.

"But with many passports having been lying in a drawer for the past two years, we’re urging travellers to check the expiration date on their own passports and also any family members today.

"Many families in England and Wales will be looking to get away at the end of July, which means May 9 is a good deadline to set yourself in order to ensure that new documents arrive back in time.