Fylde mayor's trip back to 1980s for charity fund-raiser

The event hosted by Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood at Kirkham Community Centre featured a disco and show from Boy George tribute act Liam Halewood.

It raised £1,260.74, to be split between Fylde mayor Coun Silverwood’s three chosen charities for 2021/22 - Trinity Hospice’s Linden Centre, Fylde Coast Women’s Aid and Kirkham and Wesham Club Day.

The event was the latest event in a mayoral year which began in the the spring and initially saw fund-raising bids paused by the pandemic.

Coun Silverwood at the 80s night with Liam Halewood as Boy George

Since restrictions on gatherings were lifted, a luxury afternoon tea event with author Clare Mackintosh in Wrea Green has boosted the mayoral charity fund by £1,600 and a similar event with author Milly Johnson is scheduled for The Villa on Tuesday, October 26.

Coun Silverwood said: "Huge thanks to everyone who supported the 80s night by either their contribution or in particular their attendance which made the event hugely successful.

"Fun was had by all – plenty of dancing and singing led by the wonderful Liam Halewood aka Boy George.

"“I wanted to do something that was fun for the town and what could be more fun than an 80s night?

"It was a great chance for everyone, particularly after the tough year we have all had, to let their hair down, slap on some 80s-style fancy dress and dance the night away.

"It was truly wonderful to see those supporting us thoroughly enjoying themselves while raising such fabulous sums of money for the mayoral charities, extremely worthy causes that are so close to my heart.

“Kirkham and Wesham Club Day which is a tradition that dates back more than 150 years and brings the people of Kirkham and Wesham together.

“To continue to do so it needs financial support, as does the Linden Centre, which offers counselling and bereavement support, and Fylde Coast Women’s’ Aid which supports victims of domestic abuse across the Fylde coast."

