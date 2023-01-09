Fylde mayor hosting Race Night charity fund-raiser
Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken is hosting a Race Night in aid of his mayoral charities at Lytham Cricket Club on Thursday, January 26.
Coun Aitken, who plans to step down after 15 years as a Fylde councillor at the elections in May, is raising funds during his mayoral year for Trinity Hospice, the 1st Lytham Scout Group based at St Cuthbert’s Church and Fylde Citizens Advice Bureau.
"Trinity does wonderful work of course, as does the Citizens Advice Bureau and I helped extend its outreach service,” said Coun Aitken.
"My children thoroughly enjoyed being involved with the 1st Scout Group and we hope to help it raise funds for rowing boats it wants to take out on Fairhaven Lake.”
Tickets for the event a the club in Church Road, which starts at 6.30pm, are £10, including a hot pot supperDetails by email from [email protected] or by calling 01253 658505.