Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken with his wife and mayoress Bernadette Nolan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Coun Aitken, who plans to step down after 15 years as a Fylde councillor at the elections in May, is raising funds during his mayoral year for Trinity Hospice, the 1st Lytham Scout Group based at St Cuthbert’s Church and Fylde Citizens Advice Bureau.

"Trinity does wonderful work of course, as does the Citizens Advice Bureau and I helped extend its outreach service,” said Coun Aitken.

"My children thoroughly enjoyed being involved with the 1st Scout Group and we hope to help it raise funds for rowing boats it wants to take out on Fairhaven Lake.”