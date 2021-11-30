Fylde GP promoting vaping to help smokers quit

Dr Russell Thorpe is offering discount vouchers in his Old Links Surgery in St Annes for a first electronic cigarette kit from a recently-opened local vaping shop – and is considering invitations from other vaping outlets for similar links.

The association, which includes a poster featuring his picture in the vape shop, started when Dr Thorpe, a medic for 30 years, spotted the new vape shop in a neighbourhood retail area of St Annes while buying his lunch.

“I called in to find out more about what they sold and their target audience and after I mentioned the surgery, the idea of us having discount vouchers available at the surgery for a first e-cigarette kit grew from there,” said Dr Thorpe, who has never smoked or vaped himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Russell Thorpe with a poster promoting vaping

“Smoking kills - and chronic lung problems caused by it take up a considerable amount of NHS beds and time.

“If giving up altogether is too tough, vaping is a key way forward. Nicotine itself is actually less harmful to the body than alcohol - but there are so many more ingredients to cigarettes which can cause all sort of medical problems.

“Any lasting effects from the vaping compared to cigarettes is like comparing a pea shooter to a bazooka and if it helps people give up smoking why not promote it? Other vape shops have ben in touch and I’m looking into possible links with them.”

Latest available statistics show that around six per cent of people in England vape, compared to 13 per cent who smoke.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.