Fylde getting in the festive mood
St Annes and Kirkham will both hold their Christmas lights switch-ons on Saturday, November 26.
The St Annes switch on will be hosted by Emma-Louise Jackson, with entertainment starting at 3:15pm, while Kirkham’s event will feature markets in the town streets, with more than 40 stalls, entertainment and more, with visits from Santa, The Grinch, Elves, Batman and Iron Man to name a few..
Afternoon concert for all the family
Fylde Sinfonia will play a seasonal concert at St Annes United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, on Saturday, December 3, starting at 2:30pm.
Most Popular
The orchestra will be performing an afternoon of Christmas carols and festive music for the family, with classical favourites such as Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, Troika, Skater's Waltz and Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. The audience will also be able to join in with some congregational carol singing.
The Sinfonia will be conducted by Peter Buckley, who said: “It should be a great start to the Christmas season.”
Admission is £8, with under 16s free, and payment at the door will be available. Further details at www.fyldesinfonia.org.uk
Markets returning to St Annes
St Annes will host four days of Christmas markets from December 8 to 11 in Ashton Gardens, organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership/
The event made a highly successful debut last year, with thousans attending and this year more than 50 stalls will feature, with 12 Christmas cabins along with food and drink vans. Opening times will be: Thursday, December 8, 4pm - 8pm; Friday, December 9, 11am - 8pm;Saturday, December 10, 11am - 8pm; Sunday, December 11, 11am - 6pm.