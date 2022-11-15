The St Annes switch on will be hosted by Emma-Louise Jackson, with entertainment starting at 3:15pm, while Kirkham’s event will feature markets in the town streets, with more than 40 stalls, entertainment and more, with visits from Santa, The Grinch, Elves, Batman and Iron Man to name a few..

Afternoon concert for all the family

Fylde Sinfonia will play a seasonal concert at St Annes United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, on Saturday, December 3, starting at 2:30pm.

Christmas Lights in St Annes Square.

The orchestra will be performing an afternoon of Christmas carols and festive music for the family, with classical favourites such as Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride, Troika, Skater's Waltz and Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. The audience will also be able to join in with some congregational carol singing.

The Sinfonia will be conducted by Peter Buckley, who said: “It should be a great start to the Christmas season.”

Admission is £8, with under 16s free, and payment at the door will be available. Further details at www.fyldesinfonia.org.uk

Markets returning to St Annes

St Annes will host four days of Christmas markets from December 8 to 11 in Ashton Gardens, organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership/