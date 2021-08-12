Fylde Food and Drink Festival set for Fleetwood return this Sunday

The Fylde Food and Drink Festival is back on Sunday

Mouth-watering food and drink treats will be the order of the day this Sunday when the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival returns to Fleetwood.

The free event is now in its ninth year at the Marine Hall and as well as stalls selling the finest fares from the region, there will be live music and other entertainment on the day.

It takes place from 10am until 4pm and is suitable for all the family.

Organisers are delighted that the festival can return to its original 'live event' format this year after the Covid pandemic meant that last year's specacle had to be a 'virtual' online only offering.

Janet Heald, events and front of house coordinator at the Marine Hall, said: "It is so good to be able to welcome the public back to a live event at the Marine Hall for the first time since March 2020.

"We're all excited about it after all the lockdowns.

"We have got some top food exhibitors and live entertainment - entry is free, so we're hoping for a good turn-out."

Award-winning exhibitors from all over Lancashire will show off their products, with a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options available.

Free, family-friendly entertainment will take place throughout the day, including live owl displays, character meet and greets, live music, aerial performances, a walkabout theatre and a sports area.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: "We’ve kept the event slightly smaller this year but still perfectly formed, to ensure there is plenty of room for everyone to experience the event safely.