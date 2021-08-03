Fylde food and drink festival returns to Marine Hall for celebration of world cuisine

The Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival in 2019

Chocolates, cakes and coffees, artisan sauces, spices and preserves, speciality cheese and chutneys, pies and puddings, wines, spirits, beers and will be on sale at the venue and gardens on Sunday, August 15, from 10am until 4pm.

Award-winning exhibitors from all over Lancashire will show off their products, with a range of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options available.

Free, family-friendly entertainment will take place throughout the day, including live owl displays, character meet and greets, live music, aerial performances, a walkabout theatre and a sports area.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: "We’ve kept the event slightly smaller this year but still perfectly formed, to ensure there is plenty of room for everyone to experience the event safely. There will be beach safety demonstrations and talks from our local coastguard and lifeboat teams and a food collection point for Fleetwood Together where we are asking people to donate any spare or unwanted tinned and packet foods."

Councillor Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement, said: "It has been wonderful to be able to plan this event for 2021 and provide an incredible free day out for people to enjoy this summer. The responses from exhibitors has been amazing and everyone is looking forward to being able to attend this popular event in person this year, following the virtual food and drink festival we held in 2020.