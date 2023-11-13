News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Fylde folk pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Fylde folk turned out in great number to remember the fallen of the two World Wars and other conflicts on Remembrance Day.
By Tony Durkin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT

Services across the borough offered the opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

In St Annes, a civic party led by Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little attended the service in Ashton Gardens, while Lytham saw a civic party led by deputy mayor Coun Peter Anthony in attenence atbthe the war memorial in Market Place.

In Kirkham, the service of remembrance was at the Cenotaph at 2pm, also attended by Coun Little, while Wesham’s commemoration at 11am was led by mayor of Wesham Coun Doug Nowell.

A wreath is laid at the Remembrance Day service in Ashton Gardens, St Annes.

1. Fylde pays tribute on Remembrance Day

A wreath is laid at the Remembrance Day service in Ashton Gardens, St Annes. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Youngsters pay tribute to the fallen at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service

2. Fylde pays tribute on Remembrance Day

Youngsters pay tribute to the fallen at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Poppy tributes at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service

3. Fylde pays tribute on Remembrance Day

Poppy tributes at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The scene at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service

4. Fylde pays tribute on Remembrance Day

The scene at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
A wreath is laid at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service

5. Fylde pays tribute on Remembrance Day

A wreath is laid at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Banners in tribute at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service

6. Fylde pays tribute on Remembrance Day

Banners in tribute at the Kirkham Remembrance Day Service Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Cheryl LittleFyldeSt AnnesAshton GardensLytham