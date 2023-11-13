Fylde folk turned out in great number to remember the fallen of the two World Wars and other conflicts on Remembrance Day.

Services across the borough offered the opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

In St Annes, a civic party led by Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little attended the service in Ashton Gardens, while Lytham saw a civic party led by deputy mayor Coun Peter Anthony in attenence atbthe the war memorial in Market Place.

In Kirkham, the service of remembrance was at the Cenotaph at 2pm, also attended by Coun Little, while Wesham’s commemoration at 11am was led by mayor of Wesham Coun Doug Nowell.

