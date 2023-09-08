Fylde financial adviser’s cycling challenge raises £8000 for local youth charity
Having undergone two knee replacements due to wear and tear from sports, including rugby, Anthony was determined to conquer a four-hour 40-mile journey from Manchester Media City to The Windmill in Lytham.
The cycling challenge saw Anthony - also Fylde Rugby Club President - join over 30 of his colleagues and friends as they successfully completed 'The Questa Charity Bike Ride'.
It was a feat that encouraged more than 200 people to donate.
Anthony Hoskisson said: "Wow! What a great fundraising total! This was a real test for many of the riders - especially those who rarely ride. But the amount we raised makes it all worthwhile. We are all extremely grateful to everyone who dug deep to support our challenge.
“Three years ago, I could barely walk. And it’s only been eight months since my most recent procedure. I wanted to do something to show how grateful I was. That’s where the idea for a cycling challenge came about. When I talked about the challenge, colleagues and friends asked if they could get involved, too. So, the whole event took on a life of its own.”
The Boathouse Youth is a local charity dedicated to improving the lives of children from socio-economically deprived communities across Blackpool. They provided them with crucial educational resources, mentoring, and support, empowering them to tackle the challenges they faced and build a brighter future.
For The Boathouse Charity, chief executive officer Laurance Hancock said: “Thank you to Anthony and all his friends for their amazing efforts! Your hard work makes a real difference for our young people, and we truly appreciate it. Every pedal and mile you covered brings hope and support to those who need it most."
The Questa Charity Bike Ride culminated in a post-ride celebration at Lytham Cricket Club, where participants, supporters, and community members came together to celebrate their achievement and their collective efforts in giving back to society.
Donations to The Boathouse Youth are still welcome via the website https://www.justgiving.com/page/questacharitybikeride.