More than 30 Fylde-based bicycle riders have raised £8000 for The Boathouse Youth charity.The ride was organised by Anthony Hoskisson, managing director of financial planning practice Questa in Blackpool, who created the challenge that tested his physical limits for the worthy local cause.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having undergone two knee replacements due to wear and tear from sports, including rugby, Anthony was determined to conquer a four-hour 40-mile journey from Manchester Media City to The Windmill in Lytham.

The cycling challenge saw Anthony - also Fylde Rugby Club President - join over 30 of his colleagues and friends as they successfully completed 'The Questa Charity Bike Ride'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a feat that encouraged more than 200 people to donate.

Fylde Financial Adviser’s Cycling Challenge raises £8000 for local youth charity. Photo: Questa

Anthony Hoskisson said: "Wow! What a great fundraising total! This was a real test for many of the riders - especially those who rarely ride. But the amount we raised makes it all worthwhile. We are all extremely grateful to everyone who dug deep to support our challenge.

“Three years ago, I could barely walk. And it’s only been eight months since my most recent procedure. I wanted to do something to show how grateful I was. That’s where the idea for a cycling challenge came about. When I talked about the challenge, colleagues and friends asked if they could get involved, too. So, the whole event took on a life of its own.”

The Boathouse Youth is a local charity dedicated to improving the lives of children from socio-economically deprived communities across Blackpool. They provided them with crucial educational resources, mentoring, and support, empowering them to tackle the challenges they faced and build a brighter future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For The Boathouse Charity, chief executive officer Laurance Hancock said: “Thank you to Anthony and all his friends for their amazing efforts! Your hard work makes a real difference for our young people, and we truly appreciate it. Every pedal and mile you covered brings hope and support to those who need it most."

Challengers Prepare at the Media City Start Line. Photo: Questa

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Questa Charity Bike Ride culminated in a post-ride celebration at Lytham Cricket Club, where participants, supporters, and community members came together to celebrate their achievement and their collective efforts in giving back to society.