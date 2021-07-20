Fylde family's 100-mile cycle ride in aid of charity

Jack Williams, seven, and his 12-year-old sister Tilly have so enjoyed joining mum Julie on her regular bike rides around the local area that they suggested it might be a good way of helping conserve wildlife and habitats around the world,

Both are animal lovers, as are the rest of the family, including the young duo’s nine-year-old sister Ginny and dad Paul, who will be going along on the trip for support, with Ginny joining the cyclists for the closing stages.

The proceeds will go to the World Land Trust, supported by veteran TV presenter Sir David Attenborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Williams and children (from left): Jack, Tilly and Ginny get set for the charity bike ride

The Williams, who live in Wrea Green, set off next week and will cover a 104-mile west-to-east route beginning in Silloth on the Cumbrian coast and ending at Tynemouth, just east of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The aim is for the challenge to take two days, punctuated by an overnight stay in Haltwhistle, Northumberland, close to Hadrian’s Wall.

Tilly, a pupil of St Bede’s High School, Lytham, will be riding her own bike, while Jack, who attends Ribby with Wrea Primary, will be on a tag-a-long with his mum.

“The children are really looking forward to it and we’ve all been training hard, gradually increasing the distances we cycle in preparation,” said Julie, who is a teacher at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

“It’s the first time we have done something like this but it’s a great way of doing our bit to support a good cause and we hope to raise a good amount.

“After all the lockdown experiences of the past year, it’s just good to get out and about and to help a charity in the process.

“They have all been struggling for funds during the pandemic so it’s good to be able to support them.

“I’ve always been a keen cyclist and gradually, the children have come along and joined me on rides and really enjoyed it.

“This challenge was very much their idea and they have chosen the cause to support.

“We’ve raised about £450 so far - everyone has been so generous and we are so grateful.”

Further details of the Williams’ fund-raising effort and how to donate at https://bit.ly/3wrptGJ

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.