Fylde community bowls plea - crowning glory ‘can be for everyone'

A group of enthusiasts led by Fylde Council’s sports development officer Ian Brookes is looking to shake off the sport’s long, and they say misleading, association with the older generation.

The Lytham St Annes Bowls Development Partnership has been set up, backed by the Lytham St Annes Bowls League, with plans to make crown green bowls the community sport for all in Lytham St Annes.

The Partnership aims to engage schools, social welfare organisations, and a host of other clubs in getting people active and meeting up to play bowls to improve their physical and mental well-being.

Sue Sinclair and Bill Hannigan are among those looking to spread the word about bowls as a sport for everyone in the community

The Partnership will make a contribution to the costs of coaching courses and safeguarding training to all participating clubs and is looking for the support of the bowling population to run a Fairhaven Bowls Academy throughout the season.

It is appealing for volunteer coaches to come forward so they can be qualified and vetted in time for the start of the new season in April.

Spokesman Bill Hannigan said: “We need an army of volunteers to help run sessions throughout the season for beginners aged five and over.

A group of those involved with the launch of the scheme

“Each coach will have to undertake to pass a nationally recognised qualification, run by Coach Bowls. Volunteers must be aged 18 and over and all courses fees will paid for by the Partnership.”

Ian Brookes said: “The project is going to focus on increasing engagement in bowling activities across the borough with a particular focus on bringing younger people into bowling. We will be looking at schools engagement with the possibility of a junior bowling competition in the future.

“We are excited about this project and the work we are looking to do with the local bowling clubs and hopefully we will get some local bowlers who would like to be part of this exciting project.”

Anyone interested in becoming a coach should email [email protected] or call 07734 053179

