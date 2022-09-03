Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Emmerdale and Coronation Street star, who grew up in Bispham and still lives on the Fylde coast, fell ill last weekend and was advised to attend Blackpool Victoria Hospital as soon as possible.

Mum-of-one Hayley, 45, took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday (August 30) to tell her followers what was happening as she lay in a bed at the hospital.

Hayley Tamaddon praised Blackpool Victoria Hospital staff after meningitis scare

Concerned well-wishers, including celebrity pals, rushed to offer their support.

She said: “My symptoms came on very quickly - first I got a high temperature, followed by horrendous headache and a stiff neck.“I felt sick and lost my appetite and I knew something was wrong.“I’m lucky to say I have a family friend - Dr Anthony Kearns who works as a doctor in the A&E department at Blackpool Victoria hospital.“I rang him and told him my symptoms and he told me to get to hospital asap.

"I was taken into a cubicle and straight away the amazing doctor, Dr Karun, said I think this is meningitis, but at that stage they weren’t sure if it was bacterial or viral.

"So I given strong antibiotics through a drip.“Then a brain scan and a lumber puncture confirmed it was viral. And a few days Later I was sent home.“I seriously can’t Thank the doctors and nurses enough at Blackpool hospital for taking care of me.”

Hayley Tamaddon shared this image on Instagram showing herself on a hospital drip

She said she was cared for by some ‘amazing nurses’, naming them as Mandy, Jess, Angie, Josh, Neethu and Caitlin.Hayley added: “Caitlin held my hand through the lumber puncture. I squeezed it that tight I honestly thought Id broken her fingers.“There were many others who’s names sadly escape me. But I’m truly grateful.“We are so lucky to have the NHS, and especially lucky to have such incredible doctors and nurses and staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.”

Former Montgomery High School pupil Hayley first found fame with Emmerdale in 2005, playing the role of Delilah Dingle until 2007, and between 2013 and 2015 played Andrea Becket in Coronation Street.