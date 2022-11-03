Fylde Coast Radio has been broadcasting on the internet for six years and can now be heard on DAB around the area after officially switching on Tuesday (November 1).

DAB (Digital audio broadcasting), also known as digital radio and high-definition radio, is audio broadcasting in which Analog audio is converted into a digital signal and transmitted on an assigned channel in the AM or (more usually) FM frequency range.

Fylde Coast Radio. Station manager Anton Kay

A number of established and new radio stations have been set up on DAB after Fun Coast Digital, a non-profit community interest group led by former Radio Wave broadcaster Alistair Clarke, was granted an Ofcom digital licence in the summer, with a mission to bring community broadcasting to the Fylde coast.

It has allowed as many as 28 new radio stations to be set up using a transmitter based at the top of the Tower, giving groups from the area the chance to have their own shows.

They are able to broadcast to digital DAB radios and to smart speakers around the coast now that the system is set up.

Alistair said: ”Blackpool Tower is ideal because it has a lot of the infrastructure up there already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left, David Duffy from digital transmitter firm Viamux which has installing the digital equipment for Fun Coast Radio, with Alistair Clarke MBE

Anton Kay, station manager of Fylde Coast Radio, said: “Broadcasting on this platform will enable us to reach even more listeners in the locality.

“We have been based in the Blackpool area for many years an all of our presenters live locally as well.

“We play music to suit all tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t have a set list of songs that the presenters have to play.

"Each presenter has their own format: some will play a particular genre of music while others will play a variety. “

Fylde Coast Radio’s roster includes a fast moving Breakfast Show from 7-9am on Monday to Friday, drive-time slot from 5-7pm followed by evenings of specialist shows that run until 11pm.

Anton added: “We have a team of thirty-one presenters who enjoy sharing music with you as well as information about local traffic and weather and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Expect to hear music not played on other stations!”