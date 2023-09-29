News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Fylde coast man praises pioneering keyhole heart surgery at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for saving his life

A Fylde coast man has praised the cardiac team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after he became the first patient there to undergo pioneering keyhole surgery.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Retired engineer Roger Leeson, 78, of Northumberland Avenue, Cleveleys, underwent the ‘non-invasive’ procedure on September 11 to replace a failing mitro valve.

Roger, who had previously had triple bypass surgery in his late 40s, had become unwell just after Christmas last year and spent the earlier part of this year undergoing tests before the problem with the valve was detected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The delighted grandfather said: “Before this operation I could only walk a few steps and I could barely even talk, I was so out of breath.

Most Popular
Blackpool Victoria HospitalBlackpool Victoria Hospital
Blackpool Victoria Hospital

"After the surgery, I was like a changed man, as if someone had waved a magic wand.

"It’s been absolutely brilliant and I can’t praise the whole team enough, especially the lead cardio surgeon, Dr Amr Gamal.”

The keyhole surgery had been deemed necessary for Roger to avoid having to open up his ribcage, given his age and his previous operation.

Related topics:FyldeCleveleys