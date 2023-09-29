Fylde coast man praises pioneering keyhole heart surgery at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for saving his life
and live on Freeview channel 276
Retired engineer Roger Leeson, 78, of Northumberland Avenue, Cleveleys, underwent the ‘non-invasive’ procedure on September 11 to replace a failing mitro valve.
Roger, who had previously had triple bypass surgery in his late 40s, had become unwell just after Christmas last year and spent the earlier part of this year undergoing tests before the problem with the valve was detected.
The delighted grandfather said: “Before this operation I could only walk a few steps and I could barely even talk, I was so out of breath.
"After the surgery, I was like a changed man, as if someone had waved a magic wand.
"It’s been absolutely brilliant and I can’t praise the whole team enough, especially the lead cardio surgeon, Dr Amr Gamal.”
The keyhole surgery had been deemed necessary for Roger to avoid having to open up his ribcage, given his age and his previous operation.