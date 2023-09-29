A Fylde coast man has praised the cardiac team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after he became the first patient there to undergo pioneering keyhole surgery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retired engineer Roger Leeson, 78, of Northumberland Avenue, Cleveleys, underwent the ‘non-invasive’ procedure on September 11 to replace a failing mitro valve.

Roger, who had previously had triple bypass surgery in his late 40s, had become unwell just after Christmas last year and spent the earlier part of this year undergoing tests before the problem with the valve was detected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delighted grandfather said: “Before this operation I could only walk a few steps and I could barely even talk, I was so out of breath.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

"After the surgery, I was like a changed man, as if someone had waved a magic wand.

"It’s been absolutely brilliant and I can’t praise the whole team enough, especially the lead cardio surgeon, Dr Amr Gamal.”