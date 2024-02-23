As well as prayers, the Blackpool and Hindu community can enjoy a free hot meal and join in with activities such as Bollywood dance, art classes and special cultural events.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Chirag Khajuria Chair of Fylde Coast Hindu Society said: "Finally we have home for local Hindu community to come together. It is start of new era for Fylde Coast Hindu society where we promote positive values of love, respect, care and community cohesion. With several projects such as Indian cultural festival, Holi and Diwali festival, Bollywood dance class, art workshops, working with schools, local community, various local organisations, Fylde coast Hindu Society is becoming an integral part of local community."