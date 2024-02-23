Fylde Coast Hindu Society have new community hub with Bollywood dance classes and Diwali events
Hindus can now join in with monthly gatherings at the Community Hub Blackpool.
As well as prayers, the Blackpool and Hindu community can enjoy a free hot meal and join in with activities such as Bollywood dance, art classes and special cultural events.
Chirag Khajuria Chair of Fylde Coast Hindu Society said: "Finally we have home for local Hindu community to come together. It is start of new era for Fylde Coast Hindu society where we promote positive values of love, respect, care and community cohesion. With several projects such as Indian cultural festival, Holi and Diwali festival, Bollywood dance class, art workshops, working with schools, local community, various local organisations, Fylde coast Hindu Society is becoming an integral part of local community."
Fylde Coast Hindu Society is run by volunteers, who believes is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam” – World is one family.