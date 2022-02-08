Fylde coast couple doing their bit for cancer charity - with tribute stars spectacular

Sharon, 52, went through a year and a half of chemotherapy and radiotherapy and multiple surgery as she fought to get through the potentially deadly bowel cancer.

Happily, Sharon is now free from the disease and the couple both decided their best way of thanking the charity was to raise vital funds by putting on a show.

Dean, 51, is a professional Robbie Williams tribute artist who has performed at venues across the country.

Sharon and Dean Betton are raising more funds for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation

He said: “I am a performer and I know quite a few other performers, so it seemed to make sense to use that to raise some funds for this wonderful charity.

“Two years ago we raised nearly £2,000 from a show at Layton Club.

“Next month we’ve got another one and we’re hoping this will be bigger and better.”

Dean has called on some of his fellow tribute artist pals to join him for the big night.

Dean Betton is a top Robbie Williams tribute performer

It is due to take place at The Layton, on Westcliffe Drive, Layton, on Sunday March 6 from 6pm until midnight and will feature a line-up paying tribute to the likes of Elton John, Meatloaf, Boy George, Ariana Grande, Michael Buble, Karen Carpenter, Kylie Minogue and ABBA.

Dean and Sharon, of Swan Drive, Anchorsholme, have been married for 33 years and have two grown-up sons and two grandchildren.

Viewers may have seen Dean when he once appeared on Britain’s Got Talent with dad Dave, 77, an entertainer for six decades.

Dean added: “It means the world to raise more funds.”

For ticket details visit skiddle.com/e/35972569http://skiddle.com/e/35972569The Rosemere Cancer Foundation helps cancer patients in various ways.

It provides funding for cutting edge equipment to help clinicians remain at the forefront of the fight against cancer.

The charity supports innovative ways to take the fear out of cancer for patients and their families during their treatment, making it as comfortable and stress free as possible.

It gives backing to local research projects that help improve understanding of cancer and how it can be better diagnosed and treated.