Discount voucher code site, NetVoucherCodes.co.uk will be launching NetVoucherCodes Cares in the coming weeks to help charities raise additional cash.

The fundraising platform looks set to replace donation programme AmazonSmile, which had run for 10 years before Amazon's surprise decision to shut it down.

That move has left thousands of its nonprofit beneficiaries concerned about finding ways to replace the funding.

The Play Inclusion Project has been supported by Fleetwood business NetVoucherCodes.co.uk

Now the new initiative from NetVoucherCodes will invite charities to sign up to the scheme through NetVoucherCodes.co.uk - and when a charity supporter signs up and makes a purchase, a portion of the commission will go straight to the charity.

Codes will be available from companies ranging from major holiday firms to furniture retailers to big high street stores.

NetVouchersCodes.co.uk will supply the charity with marketing materials to help promote the initiative.

Supporters donate to the charity each time they shop through the site and save cash on purchases too.

Charities have been struggling in recent years with donations slowing down, made worse by the cost of living crisis.

The Fleetwood business has donated to local charities since 2020, giving away over £20,000 to good causes, including the Play Inclusion Project which supports Fylde coast children and young people with additional needs – and children’s hospice Brian House.

Joanne Jones from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “We’ve supported local charities for years but wanted to do something to help them raise more cash.

“By shopping through our platform, people can save cash and donate to their chosen charity - it’s a win win for everyone.”