Tender Paws cat rescue has teamed up with Blackpool Cats in Care and Brambles Wildlife Animal Sanctuary for a month of fund-raising auctions in aid of struggling Ukrainian sanctuaries.

Their latest star item – a 5ft replica of the Eiffel Tower – goes on sale on the Tender Paws Facebook page at 6pm tonight. The online auctions will continue every Tuesday and Friday night, and have raised more than £500 so far.

Tender Paws founder Chrissy Meryam said: “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.

Chrissie Meryem and Hanna Statham with dog Cookie are auctioning items including a replica tower to raise money for animals in Ukraine.

"We want to make sure no penny is wasted. It’s not as simple as just taking it over there; we’ve got to make sure it’s done properly. What we are looking for is a small rescue like ourselves. We could give our donations to a bigger organisation like PETA, but I’m loathe to do that. I would rather donate directly to a small shelter that knows the struggle.

"The situation for animals in Ukraine is dire right now. A lot of people have unfortunately had to leave their animals behind. It’s a choice that they have had to make. I wouldn’t like to be in that position.

"People have been exceptionally supportive. I think all of England is standing with Ukraine.”

Tender Paws volunteer John Coates added: “What is important to us is that these donations get to the rescues that need them. We’re dealing with a number of charities out there that we trust. The problem is it’s a fast-changing situation and we want to be confident that the feed gets to the right people and doesn’t end up moldering away.

"It’s a tragic situation. There’s a number of rescuers who have been killed out there.”

One such victim is Anastasiia Yalanskaya, shot and killed by Russian troops near Kyiv after delivering dog shelter supplies on Sunday.

"We want to help immediately, and it’s very frustratingthat we can’t, but there will come a time when the roads are open and people are able to make deliveries,” John said.

"What we don’t want to see is someone play the hero and put themselves in danger.”