It is the first time the weekly outreach service has been available there since April 2020, when it was suspended because of Covid safety concerns as the pandemic took hold.

Fylde residents seeking free, confidential, and impartial face-to-face advice on the big issues affecting their lives will be able to visit the Town Hall on South Promenade on Wednesdays between 9:30am and 12.30pm. Just turn up between those times to speak to an CAB advisor on a first-come first-served basis.

The outreach drop-in service will be in place until the end of July, with officials saying continuation beyond that is dependent on the availability of volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Annes Town Hall is hosting the sessions every Wednesday morning until the end of July

A Fylde Council spokesman said: “The outreach service has proven tremendously popular with residents previously, particularly those who struggle to communicate over the telephone and were unable to visit the Citizens’ Advice Bureau offices in Kirkham.

"Sadly, the service had to be suspended in April 2020 due to health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, and its return is certain to be welcomed.”

Fylde Citizen’s Advice continues to provide its general advice service via telephone from its offices at Moor Street in Kirkham.

Help, including details of how to claim Universal Credit, is available by calling 0808 278 7881 between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday. Further details are available on line at Citizens Advice Fylde