Fylde Active Community Awards winners saluted at glittering presentation evening

The Fylde Active Community Awards received a record number of entries and the winners were announced at the sellout event at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green, hosted by Fylde Council’s Sports Development Team.

The champions of the awards’ 11 categories included representatives from across the sporting spectrum, covering running, martial arts, football, bowling and gymnastics.

They included Gerry Gregoire, co-founder of the Streetwise youth group, who was given a lifetime achievement award.

The winners of the Fylde Community Active Awards. Picture: Mark Liebenberg Photography.

Ian Brookes, Sports Development Officer at Fylde Council, said: “After a two year break due to Covid we wanted to create an evening to remember.

“We changed the name from the Fylde Sports Awards to the Fylde Active Community Awards as we wanted to broaden our reach and recognise groups and organisations that work to ensure people embrace all types of activities that benefit their physical and mental health.

“We had a record number of entries from many different clubs, organisations and individuals and it was wonderful to see companies from across the area getting involved as sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fylde has a vibrant and successful sporting community – it is great to see the successes and achievements of all our winners officially recognised and applauded.”

Sponsors included AFC Fylde, Danbro, Dickinsons Solicitors, Excel Fostering, RS Fitness and Spago, radio presenter John Gillmore was compere and promotion of the awards was supported by marketing agency and creative partner, ICG and Streetwise Lancashire assisted with sponsorship and organisation.

The winners go on to represent their district at the Lancashire Sports Awards.

Winners were: Coach of the Year - Ana Blackburn, Fylde Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics; Club of the Year – Freckleton and Warton Running Club; Contribution to Active Communities, Individual – Amanda Jurin, Health Walks, Behaviour CHANGE Programme; Contribution to Active Communities, Group – AFC Fylde Community Foundation; Secondary School of the Year – Lytham St Annes High School; Primary School of the Year – Clifton Primary School; Young Achiever of the Year – Amelia Doran, Kaidokan Judo Club; Volunteer of the Year – Sue Sinclair, Crown Green Bowling; Active Workplace of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad