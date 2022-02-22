Future of 'racist and discriminatory' Blackpool Illuminations tableau remains uncertain

Blackpool Council received criticism of the 60-year-old tableau, which depicts six axe-wielding Native Americans in war bonnets dancing around a totem pole, in September.

The letter read: “Showing - let alone promoting - such illuminations also does little to promote Blackpool as a welcoming community. Instead, it paints Blackpool as a community that supports racism and discrimination.”

The tableau drew criticism for its use of racist caricatures

At the time, a Blackpool Council spokesman said: “We will, as a matter of course, take on board the comments received and review which features are appropriate for inclusion in next year’s display. We have also agreed to explore options for a new tableau that celebrates native American culture with input from the network based in the UK.”

The tableau continued to run until the end of the Illuminations season.

Now, four months following the initial controversy, Visit Blackpool says no decision has yet been made as to the future of the ‘Red Indian’ lights.

A spokesman said: "(There is) nothing to report at the moment other than we will be reviewing the display over the coming weeks and then determining which features will be included in the 2022 display.

“As part of this review, we will be seeking further discussions with representatives from the native American network who contacted us last year.”