Ex-serviceman Brian Crawford, who died on April 23 after a short illness aged 81, committed his time to numerous projects in the town, as well as being a member of Fleetwood Town Council.

He was also due to stand as an independent candidate on Wyre Council’s Warren ward prior to his passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral is to be held at the town’s St Peter’s Church, Lord Street, on Friday June at 1pm.

Coun Brian Crawford was a big supporter of the Poppy Appeal

Those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to attend.

Brian, who served with the Royal Engineers in Aden and Bahrain in the 1960s, was a big supporter of ex-service people’s causes and was a regular collector for the Poppy Appeal.

He was a member of the Friends of the Memorial, the Friends of Fleetwood Museum and Fleetwood Civic Society.

He also played a key role in a helping a community project to restore public conveniences close to the Fleetwood’s boating lake.

Brian leaves widow Jill and other family members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill said: “We have had so many kind messages an cards from people who knew him and we’d like to thank them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a guard of honour outside from ex-service members and colleagues from Brian’s Masonic lodge in Fleetwood.

Jill added: “Brian was a keen supporter of local charities, so we are asking people to consider making a donation instead of sending flowers for his funeral.

"We have set up a JustGiving page for it.”