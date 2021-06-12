Funeral held of Lancashire running legend Ron Hill

The funeral has been held of Lancashire's world-beating running legend Ron Hill.

By David Nowell
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 10:35 am
Ron Hill, right, with former Freckleton half marathon organiser Brian Porter

Accrington-born Ron died in May at the age of 82.

The former European and Commonwealth marathon champion was a proud member of Clayton le Moors Harriers.

Twenty six runners formed a guard of honour in Hyde, Cheshire, on Friday afternoon as fellow athletes and dignitaries paid warm tributes to Ron.

The veteran was a familar face at races across the North West long after his international athletics career ended.

He founded Ron Hill Sports, which became a much-loved brand, and did not miss a day of running for 52 years until ill health prevented him.

Ron's Freckleton Half Marathon triumph in 1969 was achieved in a course record time of 64mins 45secs, which still stands to this day.

