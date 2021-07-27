Fundraising walk in memory of Blackpool dad

Dan and Oliver Suddaby

Members of two Fylde coast amateur operatic societies will walk along the seafront from opposite ends of the coast and meet up at Blackpool's Comedy Carpet to pay tribute to stage performer Dan Suddaby.

Dan, of Norkeed Court on Queens Promenade, Norbreck, died in his sleep on June 2, aged just 29.

He had overcome early setbacks after he was born with craniosynostosis, a rare condition affecting the development of his skull which initially impacted on his mobility and speech.

Dan, who grew up in Layton, underwent several operations which proved successful but it is thought that scarring on the brain left him with epilepsy.

Although it is thought he may have suffered a seizure, this has not yet been confirmed.

The talented singer and actor was father to a young son Oliver, aged just two-and-a-half, who will grow up without getting to know his dad.

And sadly little Oliver has the same condition as Dan and has already needed an operation on his skull.

Saturday's walk will not only be a tribute to Dan, but will also serve as a fundraiser to raise some funds towards Oliver.

Dan's mum, Tracey Stringer, 55, who now lives in Singleton, set up the GoFund Me campaign to support her grandson and said: "What makes it so difficult is that Oliver will not have his dad to look out for him - despite his own difficulties Daniel was determined to do his best for Oliver.

"We've all been devastated by Dan's death and I wanted to help Oliver and his mum."

Oliver's mum is Dan's partner, Natalie McKenna.

This Saturday, members of Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society (TCOS) will walk to the Comedy Carpet from Cleveleys, while members of St Annes Amateur Operatic Society (SAPOS) will head there from St Annes.

TCOS stated on its website: “Dan’s sense of fun was legendary, a cheeky grin always there, but it was his incredible tenor voice that “wowed” his fellow performers and audiences alike.

"So we decided to join the two societies together, to honour him and raise money for his son, Oliver.

"We are doing a sponsored walk on Saturday July 31 , starting at 10am.

“If anyone wants to join us, you can start at SAPOS rehearsal room (Headroomgate Road) and walk to the Comedy Carpet or start from TCOS rehearsal room (Ritherham Avenue, Cleveleys) and walk to the comedy carpet.”