Fundraising for Brian House is in the bag for Ella, 4

The £50 challenge sees the charity give £50 to budding fundraisers, on top of which they have to make as much profit as possible to donate back three months later.

And one youngster from Cleveleys has already made around £200 just a few weeks in - with entrepreneurial flair and a love of helping others, passed down from the women in her family.

Ella Anderton, four, who lives with mum Hayley, dad David and sister Mia in Rowland Avenue in Cleveleys, has been busy making goody bags for children to raise money for Brian House.

Ella Anderton, four, is raising money for Brian House Children's Hospice by selling goody bags for youngsters. Photo: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

With her £50, she has put together colouring books, paint-by-numbers activities, pencils, popcorn and chocolate to sell for £5 each, with all proceeds going towards helping children with life-limiting conditions.

Her passion for raising money comes as no surprise, as mum Hayley and grandma Caroline own Blossom Boutique in Thornton, and are no strangers to helping those in need through their business.

Hayley said: "We do a lot of things to raise money for charity through the shop, and I love doing charity work, it's my happy place.

"Ella also signed up to do the Colour Run with Trinity so that's where this came from, and we thought this year we'd do something a bit different.

"I wanted to get her involved with doing something for other children, and she's really enjoyed doing it - she loves making up the bags and handing them out."

Ella has until September to raise as much money from her £50 as possible, and the children's bags can be purchased by contacting Blossom Boutique on Facebook.

Janet Atkins, corporate partnership manager for Trinity Hospice and Brian House, said: "We are so pleased that the Fylde Coast £50 Challenge has been able to go ahead after the disappointment of last year. This year it means so much more that 27 teams have stepped up to the challenge and committed to supporting us for four months, raising as much cash as they possibly can.

"It is delightful to see that Ella is getting so involved with helping Mummy, Grandma and the rest of the Blossom Team to raise much needed funds in their £50 Challenge. Ella is an absolute star, coming up with her own ideas, a definite little fundraiser in the making.

"It costs more than £9 million to run all of our services, touching the lives of around 8,000 local people each year. The last year hit us hard. And we will be counting the cost of Covid-19 for several years. Demand for our care keeps on growing and, with little support from the government, we must continue to call on our community – the people we care for – to help, so that we can reach all who need us.

"We are looking to the future with much more positivity and are looking forward to seeing some of our events taking place in the next few weeks."