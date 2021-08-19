Fundraisers walking from Bridlington to Blackpool for mental health amenity

The group took the coach to Bridlington to begin the walk back to Blackpool

And the walkers are supporting a new project called Elliot’s Place, a support space for young men struggling with their mental health.

It will be based at the home of the Empowerment Charity, in Bispham Road, Bispham, and is being named in memory of Elliot Taylor (inset), who tragically took his own life after battling with his mental health.

The sponsored walk has been organised by South Shore man Joe Darnell, 24, who has raised funds for mental health projects previously, and Millie Taylor, Elliot’s sister.

The fundraisers on Bridlington beach

Among those joining them in the walk, which will include several overnight stops, are Elliot’s mum Catherine and another relative, Lily Taylor.

The group set off by coach from Blackpool to the Yorkshire coast early on Wednesday morning and they and are due to arrive home on Saturday.

Catherine said: “I definitely wanted to go on the walk to show my support for it.

“If we can help another young man and help prevent another family suffering, every step will be worth it - and it’s a long way!”

Elliot Taylor took his own life and is the inspiration behind Elliot's Place in Bispham

Millie said: “Elliot’s Place will be a safe space where men can feel comfortable to talk to each other about their thoughts, feelings and emotions without any stigmas attached.

"We'd just like to thank Birkhouse Bed & Breakfast (York), Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall (Harrogate) and Read & Simonstone Village Hall (Burnley) for giving us a place to stay each night."

Joe said: "Mental health awareness is a big thing now and there are men taking their lives because they feel they have no one to talk to.

"We all want to see Elliot's Place up and running."

All funds raised will go towards the forthcoming project, which will offer onsite counselling, peer-support and group activities.

For more information about Elliot’s Place visit www.empowermentcharity.org.uk/elliots-place/