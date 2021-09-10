Fundraiser on Saturday for cats rescue group

Cats in Care are holding several fundraising events for the charity. Pictured R-L are Julie Rooney, Nicola Gleeson .and Kathryn Jones

Cats in Care (Blackpool and Fylde) is dedicated to looking after and re-homing rescue cats and helping feral animals if they fall ill.

The moneyspinner will staged via the Facebook page ‘Fleetwood Jumble Trail’ between 10am and 2pm, when a local map will be uploaded showing the three addresses on Blakiston Street in Fleetwood where goods will be on sale, raising funds on behalf of the rescue group.

One of the group's founders, Nicky Holye, said: “It is a useful way for people to find out where the jumble sales are and just go along on the day. Businesses in Fleetwood have been so supportive by donating goods.

Kathryn Jones with some of the little kittens she is looking after as part of her voluntary work with rescue group Cats in Care

"There are some great things to buy."

Mum-of-three Kathryn, 53, of London Street, Fleetwood, is one of a number of volunteers and foster parents with a rescue group called Cats in Care (Blackpool and Fylde), dedicated to looking after and re-homing rescue cats and helping feral animals if they fall ill.

Kathryn, who works as a legal secretary, takes in the cats when they are often at their lowest ebb, sometimes in very poor condition indeed.

When they are ready, the cats are able to move on to a good permanent home and Kathryn says goodbye, ready to take on another little house guest.

One of the little kittens being looked after

At the moment she is looking after an expectant female cat, a feral cat and 13 kittens aged between nine weeks and six months.

She said: “I started doing this five years ago, taking in one cat at a time, because I thought it was a brilliant idea.

“Eventually I got more involved and took in more cats and now I’m also doing a lot of behind the scenes stuff as well.

“What I like is that, by looking after the cats in foster homes, we can get to know their personalities and match them up with suitable new owners.

“It is very rewarding, especially if you love cats!

“Thankfully my husband, Heath, loves them as well and helps me. We have foster carers like me all over the Fylde coast and in Preston.”

The group was founded by animal lovers Nicly Hoyle and Janet Moores 20 years ago and Nicky, 45, of South Shore said: “We are not a charity so we need to raise funds for vets bills, neutering and cat food.”