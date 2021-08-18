Fun day and bowling fundraiser at Cleveleys for Trinity Hospice

The fundraiser takes place on the bowling greens of Cleveleys Working Men's Club

The fundraiser, with free entry, begins at 11am and will include a 16-team bowling competition, a bouncy castle and games, hot food, a tombola and a raffle with numerous prizes.

It is being organised by Sue Bennett, 40, of Lockerbie Avenue, as a family thankyou to Trinity for the care the hospice team gave her mum Linda Bennett and also family friend Graham Wood, who both died within the past year and were keen bowlers.

Sue also hopes the event will bring in potential new members to the men’s and women’s bowling section at the Working Men’s club, on Slinger Road.

She said: “Until you have lost someone and seen the amazing care that Trinity Hospice offers, you just aren’t aware of the incredible job they do.

“When mum was ill they were so caring and helped us through a very difficult time.

“I decided I would try and give a little back and this is our family’s thankyou to them. I know Trinity lost some funds because of Covid last year and we’re hoping to raise around £2,000.”