Full cast announced for hit musical Mamma Mia! heading to Lancashire next year

Full casting has been announced for the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! which heads to Lancashire

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

Now in its 26th year, MAMMA MIA! has played over 10,000 performances in London’s West End whilst has been seen live on stage by over 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies.

This new production embarks

MAMMA MIA! heads to Blackpool Winter Gardens in April next year. Credit: Brinkhoff-Mögenburg | Brinkhoff-Mögenburg

When is it coming to Lancashire?

The musical will hit the Winter Gardens Blackpool from 28th April – 3rd May 2026.

Who is in the cast?

Jenn Griffin (Donna Sheridan), Ashleigh Jones (Alternate Donna Sheridan), Rosie Glossop (Rosie), Sarah Earnshaw (Tanya), Luke Jasztal (Sam Carmichael), Richard Meek (Harry Bright), Mark Goldthorp (Bill Austin), Lydia Hunt (Sophie Sheridan), Joe Grundy (Sky), Bibi Jay (Ali), Eve Parsons (Lisa), Joseph Vella (Pepper), Ethan Casey-Clothier (Eddie) and William Hazell (Father Alexander) lead the cast.

Top left clockwise: Jenn Griffin (Donna Sheridan), Lydia Hunt (Sophie Sheridan), Sarah Earnshaw (Tanya), Rosie Glossop (Rosie), Joe Grundy (Sky), Richard Meek (Harry Bright), Mark Goldthorp (Bill Austin) and Luke Jasztal (Sam Carmichael). | submit

Further casting includes Brook Blackford-Jenkins, James Brice, Aled Davies, Rebecca Donnelly, Ryan Ebbrell, Erin-Sophie Halliday, Marisa Harris, Natorii Illidge, Jay Jobarteh, Sarah McFarlane, Jacob Morrish, Rachel Oates, Megan Speirs, Cameron Sutherland, Richard Vorster and Maisy Wignall complete the cast.

Casting for further tour dates and venues are to be announced.

What has been said about Mamma Mia!?

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said, “I’m delighted to announce this 2025 UK tour cast of MAMMA MIA! and excited for them to step into these roles. Our much-loved musical tells the story of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads, inspired by ABBA’s irresistible hits. We can’t wait for audiences across the country to escape to our Greek island idyll and have the time of their lives!”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available online from the Winter Gardens website here.

You can also phone 0844 770 0593 or head down to the Winter Gardens Box Office, located on Church Street, which is open daily from 11am to 3pm, and also between 6pm and 8pm on event days.

Tickets start from £24.45.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The MAMMA MIA! UK Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group and NGM.