From Morecambe to Blackpool - A charity cycle ride between Lancashire's two promoted football teams

The Thatched House Cycle Team, based from the pub on Ball Street, will cycle between Lancashire's newly promoted football teams to raise funds for mental healthy charity The Richmond Fellowship.

It has become an annual event for the group following the death of cycle member Ashley Knowles' partner Louise four years ago.

Ashley said: "In 2018 and 2019 in memory of my late partner Louise who sadly died in 2017, the Thatched House Annual Cycle Ride raised £11800 and £8800 for Breast Cancer and Prostrate Cancer charities in the UK. Unfortunately last year this event could not take place due to Covid-19 regulations.

Members of The Thatched House Cycling Team

"This year the Thatched House and Blackpool FC fans from across the North West are uniting together to cycle from Morecambe FC to Bloomfield Road.

"We aim to raise as much as we can for mental health awareness and recovery in the Blackpool and Fylde areas."

A charity fund raising evening will take place in The Thatched House this evening ahead of the ride taking place this Saturday (July 24) and Ashley said it will be people in the resort that will benefit from the funds.

He said: "This has been a challenging year for everyone but if we can do something to help service users and people who are struggling to get through this difficult period then wearing out dozens of hamstrings will be worth it.

"The Richmond Fellowship have kindly guaranteed that all monies raised will be donated only to Blackpool area mental health services from initial contact through to ongoing support and hopefully eventual recovery."