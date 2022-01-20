Friendly Niko is looking for a home

She arrived at the centre with her daughter, after her previous owner could no longer care for her.

Niko is a very friendly and confident lady, who is looking for a quiet home to call her own. She gets on well with other dogs so could be rehomed with one following meetings at the centre.

She loves a good cuddle, lots of belly rubs and rolling around in the grass.

Pet of the week Niko

Niko has previously lived in a kennel in the garden, so living in a home may seem a bit strange to her, but it is hoped,she will take to indoor living with ease, as she does like the comfort of napping on her duvet.

She is extremely strong on lead and does require additional walking aides, so would be looking for a home with someone who has big dog experience, who would be able to manage her out on walks.

Due to her sometimes excitable nature it is felt that she would be suited to a home with older children.

Niko does have ongoing skin problems, which would need to be monitored and treated where necessary with diet management and medication - this can be discussed with staff when you meet her.

Niko is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed and microchipped. Her adoption fee is £180.00. For any enquiries please call the RSPCA on 01253 703000.