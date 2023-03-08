The store on Tithebarn Street will re-open to customers on Thursday, March 9 at 8am after being closed for the reorganisation since the end of last week.

And visitors to the store will notice some differences, with a more customer-focused layout allowing for the products people know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

Changes at the store

ALDI stores like the one in Poulton-le-Fylde are having a new lay-out

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store, standing at employs 32 members of the local community.

Specialbuys on offer

Poulton-Le-Fylde customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of cleaning essentials, including a steam mop for £34.99, an electric window cleaner for £19.99 and a cordless vacuum for £59.99.

What they say

Mark Procter, Aldi store manager at Poulton, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

Opening times

