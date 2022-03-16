The tasty treat will be offered to the first 50 customers over the threshold at the newest branch of Lancashire family business The Pork Shop.

The business was started in 2001 by Lee Gardner in old bookshop premises in Poulton-le-Fylde … and it has grown and grown.

There are now two main shops, the one in Poulton and one in Lytham and tomorrow sees the opening of a shop in association with Spar at Liverpoool Old Road, Walmer Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Something to smile about - Angela Carter of The Pork Shop looks forward to the opening of the new business in Walmer Bridge Photo: Neil Cross

While Lee has retired, his son Jack now leads the business, which also offers online sales.

Project manager Tracey Ardin said: “This will be our third shop opened with Spar as our successful partnership continues to go from strength to strength.”

The other Spar linked stores are in Bispham and St Annes and two more are set to follow in Fulwood and Burscough.

Angela Carter at The Pork Shop in Walmer Bridge Photo: Neil Cross

On offer at the new venue, which is a former hairdresser’s shop adjoining the Walmer Bridge Spar, there will be a range of sweet and savoury foods. Tracey said: “It’s been a bit of a transformation ...We sell freshly baked pies, several of which have won awards. You can even accompany them with mash, peas and gravy, bacon and sausage barms (and) hot barms such as chicken and pulled pork.”

Homemade sweet treats include Manchester Tart – for the unitiated that’s custard and a spooonful of jam in a pastry case, decorated with dessicated coconut and a cherry and School Cake -vanilla sponge with icing and sprinkles. Meanwhile the pies include a beef and Garstang Blue pie – Garstang Blue being a local cheese. There are Uncle Dave’s sausages too, seasoned with a secret recipe.

In the next few weeks The Pork Shop will also be operating a hot counter within the neighbouring Spar.

Tracey said the venture has brought a jobs boost for the area.

If you miss the free pies there will be no need to despair as Tracey said: ”We will be doing tasters throughout the day so people can try our products.”