Free live concert for Blackpool care home residents as family gatherings return

The project, run by Blackpool Music School, has helped to boost residents’ morale during the pandemic by providing free online concerts to old people.

And when restrictions ended, John Shaw, founder, decided to expand it into in-person care home visits - starting at The Willows summer party.

The young musicians, aged between 10 - 20, performed a free outdoor concert for residents and their families, friends and staff on July 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Music School offer free concerts for care home residents

Julie Critchmoor, Activities and Wellbeing Co-ordinator said, “To see our residents enjoying the party outside with their families after such a long time, was very emotional.”

The sun shone during the planned outdoor event, which was the first gathering for nearly three years at the home.

Each family enjoyed a buffet food platter, washed down with summer cocktails and followed by ice cream cones.

And the singer, Nicholas Whiteside, was a hit. Julie added: “[He] sounds just like Michael Bublé, and encouraged everyone on their feet, singing along, dancing and waving their arms in the air.”

The current band consists of 13 individuals, playing various instruments, covering vocals of different styles of music.

One relative commented: “It’s the best time I’ve had with [my husband] for a long time. I can’t believe the effect that music had on him”.