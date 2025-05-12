Free Lancashire Science Festival returns this weekend: everything you need to know

Excitement is building as the free, family-friendly Lancashire Science Festival returns next weekend and below is everything you need to know.

When is the Lancashire Science Festival?

The University of Central Lancashire’s award-winning event returns on Saturday, May 17 between 9am and 4pm.

What can we expect from the event?

The Lancashire Science Festival will showcase the fun and real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and maths.

New electrifying shows, fantastic workshops, exciting exhibits and hands-on activities will be on offer at the university’s Preston Campus along with some returning favourites.

A scene from a Rocket Show put on during a previous Lancashire Science Festival. | submit

This year’s extravaganza, which will be one of the biggest free events in the county, includes Meet the Dinosaurs: Tyrone, Terry and Donna, which will introduce life-like puppet friends who will communicate in their own pteranodon language.

Emergency Heroes will allow children to step inside a fire engine, ambulance and police car; Chemistry Unleashed: Explosions, Reactions, and the Science Behind It All will take youngsters on a journey into the heart of chemistry; while little ones can meet and make friends with amazing minibeasts from all around the world at Bugfest.

Look Up will explore some of the science behind space exploration; while Music To Your Ears will uncover the mysteries of what sound is, how you hear it, and how you turn it into music.

Now in its 11th year, returning popular attractions include This is Amazing Chemistry, which features a range of demonstrations using fire, chemical clocks and whoosh bottles; the unique and interactive Bubble Science Show, which creates bubbles of all shapes and sizes; and the Teddy Bear’s Clinic, which allows children to assess some poorly teddy bears and bandage their injuries.

A host of hands-on fun-filled activities will also take place across show floors in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre and Foster Building, for instance space enthusiasts will be able to control a model Mars Rover and walk on the Moon; budding engineers can have a go at flying a real drone around an obstacle course; and little scientists can enjoy a play zone with soft play and dress up games.

There will also be many more exciting activities delivered by real scientists and engineers.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes!

Free tickets are still available to purchase here.

A small number workshops will also cost £1.50 but all proceeds go to the University’s Harris Bursary Fund.