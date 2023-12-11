Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bookings are now open for Wyre Council’s popular Holiday Activity and Food Clubs this winter - a programme of free activities for children on benefits-related free school meals.

The local holiday clubs are part of the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF), set up to provide children and young people with fun activities to enjoy with friends, the chance to develop new skills and enjoy a healthy lunch in the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of clubs is being hosted throughout the school holidays by providers across the borough. There’s plenty to enjoy including swimming, arts and crafts, football, boxing, den building and more, plus each child will enjoy a nutritious meal each day.

Free holiday and food clubs are back in Wyre

This is the third year that the council has offered sessions across the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays and the clubs have become increasingly popular. Paid for places are available on some sessions for those that are not eligible for free places.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council comments, “We’re really pleased to be working with our partners again to provide a variety of fun clubs over the holidays to keep kids active, social and to also provide a free meal.

“It’s been great over the last few years to see more and more families benefitting from this free support over the holidays, which can be a really difficult time for some. Over 1000 children have now attended our holiday club sessions and we’re really looking forward to welcoming people back and saying hello to some new faces. If you haven’t been before, do take a look at our website to see what’s on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents of those children that are eligible for a free place and will need to get a booking code from their child’s school before booking. Parents can book up to four days of free sessions per eligible child.