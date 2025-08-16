Senior reporter Aimee Seddon with her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Preston and Blackpool.

Preston

Preston’s popular Mela festival, celebrating South Asian heritage and culture, is set to return this month

First up in Preston, the Preston City Mela 2025 is on Saturday, August 23.

This long standing, vibrant celebration of arts, music, dance, culture and heritage is back to give you a touch of South Asia in its 28th year.

The Mela consists of a one-day festival celebrating South Asian culture, drawing crowds of up to 8,000 people, with a variety of performance artists, workshops and catering that all help to celebrate the story of South Asian communities.

Everyone is invited and welcome to participate in this fun and free event, with a variety of stalls, food, and workshops to get stuck into.

South Ribble

Brockholes Nature Reserve is hosting a bank holiday fete. | n/a

In South Ribble, Brockholes Nature Reserve is holding a Brockholes Village Fete this August Bank Holiday.

Running between Saturday, August 23 and Monday, August 25, expect a family-friendly festival jam-packed with activities for children, delicious treats, and plenty for parents to enjoy too.

There will be traditional vintage games, den building activities, ice-cream, face painting, guided walks, live music and entertainment, a makers market, arts and crafts, food and drink plus a classic cars display.

Each day the fete runs between 10am and 4:00pm and currently online day tickets are £5.60 for adults and 10.50 for under 16s.

Chorley

A scene from EuxFest 2024. | @euxfest on Instagram

Chorley then sees Euxfest 2025 take place on between Friday, August 22 and Sunday, August 24.

Held atEuxton Cricket Club, expect a weekend of comedy and music across August Bank Holiday weekend, with entertainment for all the family.

There will be live music, live comedy, street food stalls, plenty of drink options and even some bouncy castles!

The event runs between 6pm and 11pm on Friday, 1pm and 11pm on Saturday and 12pm and 10pm on Sunday.

Blackpool

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation coems to Blackpool next week. | Show poster

Over on the Fylde Coast, Riverdance 30 - The New Generation is on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens between Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21.

To celebrate its 30th year, this spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics.

And for the first time Riverdance welcomes ‘The New Generation’ of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

Tickets start from £40.45 but be quick as it is selling out fast.

Lytham

A scene from a previous Lytham International Film Festival | Lytham International Film Festival

Finally in Lytham, The Lytham International Film Festival returns for its biggest year yet between Saturday, August 23 and Monday, August 25.

Bringing you the best in independent cinema from around the world, expect three days of short films, feature films, Q&As, interviews, events, masterclasses and entertainment.

Each day the event runs between 10am and 8:00pm. Individual day-passes cost £18.75 each and discounted three-day festival passes are available for £45.75.

There will also be a Gala Opening Ceremony on Friday August, 22, between 6:30 and 9:30pm which costs £22.75.