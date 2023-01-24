The Creative Voice Fleetwood event, hosted by LPM Dance and Healthier Fleetwood, is all about having some fun, meeting people and sharing ideas for a healthier, happier town.

There will be three workshops during the afternoon and visitors can join in with one, two or all of them.

Families are welcome, children should be accompanied by an adult.

Fleetwood Library is playing host to a Creative Voices event this weekend

The event takes place on Saturday (January 28) from 1pm to 4pm.

David Gore of Healthier Fleetwood added, "The afternoon is part of an NHS initiative using the arts to ask questions and listen to suggestions about health and wellbeing. “Fleetwood is one of just four places invited to be involved in the launch because we have a reputation for being a supportive and positive community.”

