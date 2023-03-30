This coming Sunday, April 2 will see the return of the annual Fairhaven Lake Open Day, offering free events for all ages, groups, and abilities between 11am and 4pm.

The day will showcase everything Fairhaven Lake and Gardens has to offer.

Some of the activities to try:

Fairhaven Lake has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

Have a Go Canoe Sessions – join the venue’s resident water sports coordinator to have a free try at canoeing and learn more about the various water sport offerings – all equipment provided;

Model Boat Club – check out some of the models the club brings along to Fairhaven and learn more about the group who meet weekly at the Lake;

Marine Park Bowling Club – there are some glorious greens at Fairhaven, so take the opportunity to have a go at bowls and visit the onsite bowls clubhouse to find out about membership;

Fairhaven Bowls Academy – if you’re thinking of getting into bowls then the Fairhaven Bowling Academy is a great place to start. It’s aimed at all ages and abilities.

Fairhaven Lawn Tennis Club – if you’re interested in tennis come along and try the hard and grass courts. Members from Fairhaven Lawn Tennis Club will be on hand to show visitors around their clubhouse and answer any questions;

Blackpool Bowmen Archery Club will be on hand offering taster session and information about their club.

What else is available?

There will be a funfair on site, as well as the opportunity to try sailing and Fylde community groups willhave stalls available offering information on their specialities.

The RSPB Ribble Estuary visitor centre will be open all day with interactive displays showing everything you need to know about the Lake’s feathered friends.

The Fairhaven Adventure Golf and Fairhaven Boat Service are both open all day, with usual charges applying, while food and drink will be available to buy from Lakeside cafe and on-site Pavilion and Golf concessions.