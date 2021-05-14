Freddie is first Kickstart recruit at Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Freddie Moyle

And Fleetwood Town Community Trust is one of 65 EFL clubs taking part in the scheme, which has created tens of thousands of job roles for young people, working in a variety of positions across industries such as hospitality, sport and leisure and administration.

The Trust has their first Kickstart recruit, Freddie Moyle, who will be a Youth Support Worker, supporting the organization in the delivery of youth provision across the borough.

His role will be to enhance projects such as TrySport, PL Kicks and PAN Ability Football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the next six months with the Trust he will develop both personal and professional skills aimed to give him the tools and resources to gain future employment.

John Hartley, National Citizen Service manager, said: “We are thrilled to have Freddie on board as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

“This initiative will support Freddie in his development into long term employment.

“He will join our team of experienced staff delivering physical activity and wellbeing activities across Wyre, as local residents begin to re-engage in face to face projects as lockdown restrictions ease.”

“Freddie recently completed the Trusts flagship Employability programme, Find Your Future in partnership with Regenda Housing Group.

“Supported by Trust staff and More Positive Together mentor, he has developed his key employability skills, which enabled Freddie interviewing for the role of Youth Support Worker.

“The skills developed and the experiences he has previously gained led to him being successful for this role.

“He will also join our team of NCS staff this summer, on both a three and a two week programme, empowering young people aged 15-17 years old in developing crucial skills through team based challenges on their journey into attending Further Education and adult life.”

Freddie, Youth Support Worker, added: “I applied for this role because I am passionate about seeing the growth and development within young people and children.

“I also wanted to be part of a team that brings positive change and support to the local community.

“Whilst working for Fleetwood Town Football Club Community Trust, I hope to grow and develop my skills as a youth worker, and learn more about my home town and ways to support the local community.”