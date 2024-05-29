Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston born star Freddie Flintoff apears to have recovered from his Top Gear crash injuries in new photos released this week.

46-year-old cricketer turned TV presenter Freddie was left with facial injuries and several broken ribs when he suffered a crash whilst filming an episode of Top Gear in December 2022.

Following the incident, filming for Top Gear was halted - before being stopped indefinitely a few months later - and Freddie stayed out of the limelight throughout most of last year.

In September 2023 however, he was pictured publicly for the first time - attending an England vs New Zealend cricket game- and his facial injuries were still clearly visible.

Flash forward to now, and new photos have been captured by PA of the Preston sporting star in which no signs of any facial injuries remain.

Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff, Coach of England looks on during a net session ahead of the 3rd Vitality IT20 at Sophia Gardens on May 27, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The photos of Freddie were captured ahead of an English Cricket Team’s nets training session at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday.

Freddie has been helping the England's internationals prepare for the World T20 competition: the side were due to play Pakistan on Tuesday but this had to be called off due to the rain.

In the pictures, Freddie can be smiling as he arrived at the training sessions whilst wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

Freddie's facial injuries appear to have completely faded away - a year and a half after the crash which caused them. Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Since his Top Gear crash, Freddie has slowly returned to the public eye via his support for the sport which made him.

Freddie first linked up with the England Cricket Team in an unpaid mentorship capacity unpaid role before the World Cup in summer 2023 and in November, he was confirmed as head coach of the Northern Superchargers men's side in The Hundred.

The following month, he rejoined England's backroom staff for their T20 series against West Indies as a paid team mentor and he is now helping England prepare for the Cricket World Cup, which begins in June in joint-host nations the USA and the West Indies.

Aside from coaching the England squad, Freddie is also due back on TV screens later this year for the second series of his BBC programme the ‘Field of Dreams’.

The new Field Of Dreams series will see Freddie, who played for Lancashire as well as the national team, taking cricketing talent from his home county of Lancashire on tour to India.