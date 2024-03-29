Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been confirmed that 46-year-old Freddie will return for a second series of his BBC documentary 'Field of Dreams', two years on from the crash he suffered while filming Top Gear in December 2022.

The BBC announced on Thursday in its annual plan that the former England cricket captain, who hosted Top Gear between 2019 and 2023, will definitely make a comeback for Freddie Flintoff's Field Of Dreams series two.

In November, the corporation said Top Gear would be rested for the "foreseeable future" but that Freddie and his fellow Top Gear presenters - Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris - would have "new projects" with the BBC.

A month before this announcment, father of four Freddie received a £9 million financial settlement from the BBC following the accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome, which had left him with facial injuries and several broken ribs.

L: Freddie Flintoff pictured in December 2023 (credit Getty). R: in Field of Dreams (credit BBC)

What is Field of Dreams?

In the first series, which aired in the summer 2022, the Ashes winner headed to Leyland to create a cricket team from scratch with reluctant teenagers, and it proved popular from beginning to end.

The new Field Of Dreams series will see Freddie, who played for Lancashire as well as the national team, taking cricketing talent from his home county of Lancashire on tour to India.

It was previously announced in October 2022 that Field of Dreams was commissioned for a four-part follow-up series, but this was two months before Freddie’s Top Gear crash and in April 2023 it was reported that the BBC had postponed production.