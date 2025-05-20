Freddie Flintoff to release first autobiography since his Top Gear crash

A new autobiography by Lancashire cricket and TV star Freddie Flintoff has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blink Publishing, the flagship commercial non-fiction imprint of Bonnier Books UK, has acquired a brand-new memoir from Preston born bestselling author, broadcaster and former England international cricketer Freddie, telling his full story to date.

Associate Publisher Matthew Phillips acquired World All Languages rights from Madison Lygo at M&C Saatchi Merlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new book will mark Manchester based Freddie’s seventh autobigoraphy but the first since his Top Gear crash in December 2022.

Ex-England cricketer Freddie Flintoff is releasing another autobiography following his Top Gear crash. | AFP via Getty Images

What can we expect from Freddie’s new autobioraphy?

The new book is a reflection on a unique life, a story like no other, and a love letter to the game that made Freddie Flintoff.

Told in short scenes, Freddie zeroes-in on the crucial instances in his life, some highly celebrated, others less well-known, private, away from the cameras, but pivotal in shaping the man he is.

As a boy, Fred fell in love with the game of cricket, it gave him his route through life; out on the pitch he felt at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through his eyes we see: the very first time he picks up a bat, getting out first ball; the walk on to the pitch to face the Aussies in 2005; face-downs with rivals; run-ins with the media; the doctors telling him he can’t continue to play.

After retiring, Fred thought he’d left the game behind, relaunching himself in the world of entertainment, but following the car crash that turned his life upside down, it was cricket to which he returned.

Honest, open, reflective and funny, like the man himself, this is Freddie Flintoff, in full, in his own words.

What has been said about Freddie’s new autobiography?

Freddie said: ‘I’ve never told my full story before. It can sometimes seem as if all anyone wants to ask me about is my crash, but there has been so much more to my life. This book is the story of what came before and what came after. Because there is an after. I’m still writing my after. It’s also the story of cricket. Cricket was there for me in the beginning. Who knows where I would’ve been without it. It’s a funny game. A rock-hard leather ball. A wooden bat. But it’s a game that changed my life as a kid. And as an adult, it might just have saved it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Phillips said: ‘I feel honoured to have been entrusted with this special story. There are few people who resonate with the British public as much as Freddie Flintoff. We’ve grown up with Fred, been there with him through unbelievable highs as well as some staggering lows; a few deeply life-changing moments and plenty more light-hearted ones. This book is a collection of those moments. It’s a love letter to a game and a life fully lived.’

When will the book come out?

The as-yet-untitled autobiography will be published in hardback, audio and eBook on October 23 2025.